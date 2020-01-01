Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen 'pleased with' progress of INF Jed Lowrie

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

While the Mets have reportedly discussed Jed Lowrie in potential trades throughout the offseason, New York and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen appear to be pleased with the infielder's progress entering 2020.

