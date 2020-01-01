New York Mets
WATCH: Mets hire Luis Rojas as manager, replacing Carlos Beltrán
by: Marilyn Payne — USA Today: For The Win 3m
The New York Mets have their new manager less than a week after parting ways with Carlos Beltran following his inclusion in the Astros sign-stealing investigation.
