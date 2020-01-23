New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen on Yoenis Cespedis, Jed Lowrie, third base
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussed other topics than new manager Luis Rojas with reporters on Wednesday.
Tweets
-
Interesting piece here from @keithlaw who describes the inner conflict, even torment, that ultimately had him vote for “probably a pretty bad person” (no not Schilling) and why he may stop votingBallot #236 is from Keith Law. He adds Manny (+13). He also writes in his newsletter why he may abstain from voting in the future: https://t.co/as6KxQc8IY In the Tracker: https://t.co/bp1RXBnrHI https://t.co/hJm5DC2cW6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Luis Guillorme could have more big at-bats than ever in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ddG5PWQ7ARBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags makes a bet, but 86 wins ain’t gonna cut it bro https://t.co/t0pS8a37PSBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets catcher Tomas Nido on the hiring of new manager Luis Rojas: “He’s like family to me, it’s going to be a lot of fun playing for him again. His knowledge and how he handles his players is on another level. Surprised it took this long. But everyone will love him.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you think Derek Jeter is an all-time great MLB player, then you think Derek Jeter is an all-time great player. Why does his Hall of Fame vote total matter or impact how you’ll remember his career?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Who on the #Mets current roster!will show the biggest improvement from 2019 to 2020?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets