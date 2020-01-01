New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: ‘Unknown’ Luis Rojas Comes With an Impressive Resume
by: John Fennelly — Empire Sports Media 6m
Very few outisde of baseball know new New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, but those inside the game have nothing but praise for him.
Tweets
-
Marcell Ozuna had 3- and 4-year offers (obvs at lower AAVs) but decided to bet on himself with the higher salary and proven playoff team/lineup in AtlantaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In something I wrote a couple days back, I listed some looming questions I had about the Mets’ second manager search. In here, I answered the questions with what we know now. Fun look-back: https://t.co/3uk5iCHjetBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A to Z breakdown of Rojas, who really was born to manage, and now he gets the ultimate test in the @Mets https://t.co/fLgTuwpyYqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's that time of year again, the biggest and best talent search in the southern Tier! The Rumble Ponies are looking for National Anthem singers! We will also be auditioning for emcee, mascot, and PA Announcer as well as accepting applications for all game day staff members.Minors
-
Wall to wall coverage today here is icon Felipe Alou on his son Luis Rojas new Mets manager https://t.co/x6aNTtGzwjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Lopez’ floor is somewhere above 86 wins, a CYA and 50 HRs out of first place. Tough mission. Glad to see his former AA players are psyched. But this is “We lost the NLCS” at worst - anything else is a complete failure. You can’t tell me the ’20 Mets win 86 games is OOKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets