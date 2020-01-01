New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano isn’t done yet
by: Sheryl Ring, Esq. — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2m
The Mets’ keystone wasn’t as bad his 2019 numbers look on the surface
Tweets
-
I also see the Mets have a “Mrs Met as Wonder Woman” bobblehead promotion. Lines are probably already 4 hours long. Don’t bring a backpack, we don’t want any safety concerns. Outside our perimeter though…hey good luck.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @andys114ny: @Mediagoon That video doesn't make it feel exciting.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets appointing Luis Rojas – a coach with special family pedigree and plenty or organizational familiarity – seems like the most seamless resolution to their awkward managerial situation. ✍️ @seanrsears https://t.co/Gul8ZAQcyaBlog / Website
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Jeff McNeil had this to say about Luis Rojas on MLB Network radio: "One of the best managers I've ever played for. I loved playing for him, and he's going to have the clubhouse immediately. He's managed just about everyone in that locker room, I like the hiring a lot."Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEW COLUMN: TV Networks would have interest in Eli, but ... https://t.co/GGmRLHaun2Blogger / Podcaster
-
I thought he was running the Red Sox.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets