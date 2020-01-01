Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Will Introduce Luis Rojas on Friday at 3:00 PM

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets announced on Thursday they'eve finalized a multi-year deal with new manager Luis Rojas. They will introduce him at a press conference on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET at Citi Field.Mets GM B

