Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50277916_thumbnail

Clueless Mets will announce Manager Luis Rojas on Eli Manning retirement day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

The Mets will hold a press conference at 3pm on a Friday, the same day as Eli’s retirement, in an effort to get as little media coverage as possible. I feel they should just do this on Saturday at the Fan Fest and invite the media to the Fest....

Tweets