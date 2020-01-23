New York Mets
Press release: Mets name Luis Rojas manager | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 7m
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 23, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Luis Rojas the 23rd manager in team history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract. “Luis has grown up with baseball in his blood, as his family is part...
