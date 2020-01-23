Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets officially name Luis Rojas as 23rd manager in club history | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com Updated January 23, 2020 6:55 PM Newsday 43s

The Mets officially have named the 23rd manager in club history. Luis Rojas was announced as the team’s new manager in a news release Thursday. The former quality control and minor-league coach agreed

