Mets officially name Luis Rojas (that’s his name, right?) official manager officially
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
I don’t know what it is with me, I cannot remember this man’s name. My brain keeps making up people. Earlier today I had “Felipe Lopez” who I think was a basketball player. I am not doing schtick and am not looking to be disrespectful. It...
