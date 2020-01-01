Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Double G Sports
50282944_thumbnail

Mets hire Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltran as manager

by: Daniel Yanofsky Double G Sports 4m

When the Mets made the choice to hire Carlos Beltran as their new manager, it left questions as to what the other candidates had to give them a strong look. There was one name in particular that was receiving rave reviews. Following Beltran’s...

