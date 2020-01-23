New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chili Davis happy to help Luis Rojas: ‘He loves the Mets’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
As Chili Davis monitored the latest Mets managerial search from afar, the idea of venturing outside the organization only made sense if the team was prepared to hire a proven winner. “It would have
Tweets
-
RT @MetsManager: I will work tirelessly to help this team win. I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals. #LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
They're already talking https://t.co/A21dLHvGicBlogger / Podcaster
-
I need to know who is choosing the ice cream.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Chili Davis happy to help Luis Rojas: 'He loves the Mets' https://t.co/VMHMFkJj14 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets were interested in hiring Kyle Boddy, a source said, but things never got very far. @AndrewAtBatt writes in this feature on Boddy and the Reds that at least one-third of major league teams sought him this offseason.After founding Driveline Baseball and working with top talent, Kyle Boddy moves to the inside track with the #Reds. ➡️ https://t.co/FIqxSMwW0Z https://t.co/HfalMmBkUqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @flynncredible: Always reject authority as emphatically as eight year old me when I met George Steinbrenner in full Mets gear https://t.co/MAV3a3oRMnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets