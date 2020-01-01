Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50290258_thumbnail

Here or gone? Yankees reveal plans for J.A. Happ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ is coming off a disappointing season and has been on the trading block since right-hander Gerrit Cole joined them in December on a $324 million contract.

Tweets