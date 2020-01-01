Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
40351536_thumbnail

MLB News: Padres Have Shown Interest in Betts, Marte

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 35s

Dennis Lin of The Athletic  reports that the San Diego Padres have shown interest in acquiring Red Sox superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.Lin says recent talks have focused on "significant" pr

Tweets