New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Trivia Friday: First Hall Of Famer For Every MLB Team
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Lost in the shuffle of Derek Jeter falling one vote short of a unanimous induction into the Hall of Fame is the Colorado Rockies having their first ever player being inducted into the Hall of Fame.…
Tweets
-
A few behind-the-scenes looks at the new Hall of Famer.Covering Derek Jeter: @Newsday sports writers share what it was like to cover the Hall of Fame shortstop. https://t.co/MsHuznh6Cf via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Definitely agree with @pinkhippos10 here. Diaz’s body angle is certain angled back more and his left elbow is pointed higher up (left photo)than last year (right photo). #Mets@mikemayerMMO I actually think the hand break here looks similar to last year - and earlier that in Seattle. What looks different (and more like Seattle) is his body angle. He was much more upright last year whereas in Seattle and here he gets a much steeper angle back. See below 1/2 https://t.co/Gj4mtcmFCgBlogger / Podcaster
-
I mean, yeah. Padres system is much better than the Mets. Makes logical sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Padres are the more attractive trading partner by leaps and bounds. It's just a matter of how much they want him compared to the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is coolCovering Derek Jeter: @Newsday sports writers share what it was like to cover the Hall of Fame shortstop. https://t.co/MsHuznh6Cf via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JumaaneWilliams: Of course I always lean Blue & Orange, but above it I’m a New York fan, and I’ve got to give it up to Derek Jeter for this extremely deserved recognition (despite one person with alotta 'splainin to do) & the incredible, legendary career that led to it. https://t.co/p41U37LxBWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets