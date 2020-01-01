Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Talks Between Mets and Pirates Are Intensifying

by: Eric Belyea Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, talks between the Mets and Pirates are "intensifying" as the Mets pursue outfielder Starling Marte. The San Diego Padres are also in on the center fielder.

