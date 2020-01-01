New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simply Amazin’: Everything’s Coming Up Rojas
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
In this episode of Simply Amazin’, Tim Ryder is joined by MetsMerized's Jacob Resnick to break down Luis Rojas being hired as the Mets' new manager.Jacob details the organization's represen
Tweets
-
A few behind-the-scenes looks at the new Hall of Famer.Covering Derek Jeter: @Newsday sports writers share what it was like to cover the Hall of Fame shortstop. https://t.co/MsHuznh6Cf via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Definitely agree with @pinkhippos10 here. Diaz’s body angle is certain angled back more and his left elbow is pointed higher up (left photo)than last year (right photo). #Mets@mikemayerMMO I actually think the hand break here looks similar to last year - and earlier that in Seattle. What looks different (and more like Seattle) is his body angle. He was much more upright last year whereas in Seattle and here he gets a much steeper angle back. See below 1/2 https://t.co/Gj4mtcmFCgBlogger / Podcaster
-
I mean, yeah. Padres system is much better than the Mets. Makes logical sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Padres are the more attractive trading partner by leaps and bounds. It's just a matter of how much they want him compared to the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is coolCovering Derek Jeter: @Newsday sports writers share what it was like to cover the Hall of Fame shortstop. https://t.co/MsHuznh6Cf via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JumaaneWilliams: Of course I always lean Blue & Orange, but above it I’m a New York fan, and I’ve got to give it up to Derek Jeter for this extremely deserved recognition (despite one person with alotta 'splainin to do) & the incredible, legendary career that led to it. https://t.co/p41U37LxBWBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets