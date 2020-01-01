Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
50296285_thumbnail

Today Is About Eli Manning, Not Luis Rojas Or The Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

Today, the Mets are introducing Luis Rojas as the newest manager of the New York Mets. It’s going to be a complete afterthought because it is also the day Eli Manning is formally announcing h…

Tweets