New York Mets

Mets Minors
MMN 2020 Top 30 Prospects: Ryley Gilliam Leads Players Who Could Be Fast Risers

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 4m

30. Robert DominguezPosition: RHP B/T: R/R Age: 18Acquired: Signed as international free agent (7/2019)In some ways, Dominguez was an afterthought when the international signing period began

