Why The New York Mets Made The Right Call

A few of us once were dining at another Italian chain restaurant in Tampa when Jeter walked in with Mariah Carey. (Also, in this link, the great Rog Rubin explains the "Party On" Jeter back page from when we worked together at another newspaper).

Jim Baumbach I used to eat at Macaroni Grill. It's true. But guess what? So did Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. Together. Read here, and other stories from Newsday reporters about covering Jeter. https://t.co/TRF1qpmzOJ