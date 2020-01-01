Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Getting to Know Spring Training Invitee, LHP David Peterson

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 3m

David Peterson, LHPPosition: StarterBat/Throw: L/LAge: 25 (September 3, 1995)Acquired: Mets 1st round selection in 2017 MLB Draft (20th player taken overall)The New York Mets asked 15

