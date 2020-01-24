Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50303992_thumbnail

Recap of Luis Rojas Mets presser: I will lead this team into success

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

SNY Linear TV chose not to air this live.  I am uneducated in how such things work, but people keep whispering in my ear that it’s some sort of workaround to not use union workers.  If anyone knows more I’d like to know more about that, or if its...

Tweets