Takeaways from new Mets manager Luis Rojas' introductory press conference

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16s

The Mets introduced Luis Rojas on Friday as the 23rd manager in franchise history, with Rojas replacing Carlos Beltran less than three months after Beltran took over.

