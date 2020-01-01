Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
46981301_thumbnail

With reports linking Mets to Pirates' Starling Marte, Brodie Van Wagenen not looking to 'disrupt what we have'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8s

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen spent most of his availability on Friday answering question about the team's new manager Luis Rojas, but he was also asked about the team still looking to trade for an outfielder.

Tweets