Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50308027_thumbnail

WATCH: Luis Rojas tells SNY's Steve Gelbs how he always dreamed of managing Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

After his introductory press conference on Friday afternoon, Luis Rojas spoke to SNY's Steve Gelbs about his emotions on becoming the manager of the Mets.

Tweets