Fiers 'moving forward,' won't discuss sign stealing

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

A's pitcher Mike Fiers said he didn't want his role as a whistleblower to be a distraction to his team, reiterating several times that he's "moving forward" and would not to discuss the sign-stealing scandal.

