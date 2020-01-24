Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50312431_thumbnail

The @Mets are so unorganized their social media team doesn’t realize they have no info posted about Fanfest!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

So I just got this tweet.  This is responding to a discussion about their being no information about the festival. I went to the site as they suggested.  I’d love so more info. To share with you guys, I tried to do a screen grab in one shot by...

Tweets