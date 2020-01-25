Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Starling Marte doesn’t seem to be in the Mets’ plans

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

Starling Marte’s name has been dangled throughout the offseason and has intrigued the Mets, but according to industry sources little traction, if any, has occurred in recent weeks with the Pirates

