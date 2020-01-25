New York Mets
Who is finally go to hold Brodie Van Wagenen accountable for Mets mistakes? - New York Daily News
by: Bob Raissman — NY Daily News 2m
When the baseball media speculated “old school” managers could be in line to replace none-and-done Carlos Beltran as Mets manager they were either delusional or engaging in wishful thinking.
We're expecting more big things from Seth Lugo in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SpNmYBMvb4Blogger / Podcaster
#mets fans, have so much fun at fan fest today!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @lets_go_mets___: @NewYorkMets @Mets @MrMet Your initial press release states Mets Fanfest opens at 9am for season ticket holders but heard today that's not true. It's only for your corporate partners. You should let people know - we were going to go at 9!!! #metsfanfest #metsfyrefest #fanfestBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NikoGoutakolis: Anyone remember the chaos that ensued a couple years ago with the Old Dominion Truck Sendoff thing? This #MetsFanFest is starting to feel like part two.Blogger / Podcaster
Bring your kiddies, bring your wife. Mets Fan Fest about to start. @CitiFieldSuper Fan
A Starling Marte trade to the #Mets sounds very unlikely #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/TQnSox2TBCBlogger / Podcaster
