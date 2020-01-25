New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for January 25, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52s
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
We're expecting more big things from Seth Lugo in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SpNmYBMvb4Blogger / Podcaster
-
#mets fans, have so much fun at fan fest today!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lets_go_mets___: @NewYorkMets @Mets @MrMet Your initial press release states Mets Fanfest opens at 9am for season ticket holders but heard today that's not true. It's only for your corporate partners. You should let people know - we were going to go at 9!!! #metsfanfest #metsfyrefest #fanfestBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NikoGoutakolis: Anyone remember the chaos that ensued a couple years ago with the Old Dominion Truck Sendoff thing? This #MetsFanFest is starting to feel like part two.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bring your kiddies, bring your wife. Mets Fan Fest about to start. @CitiFieldSuper Fan
-
A Starling Marte trade to the #Mets sounds very unlikely #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/TQnSox2TBCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets