New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets’ 2020 bullpen and the Edwin Diaz dilemma
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 3m
According FanGraphs’ Steamer system, the 2020 New York Mets are projected to have the top bullpen in the National League and the third-best relief corps in all of baseball with an even 5.0 fW…
Tweets
-
We're expecting more big things from Seth Lugo in 2020 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/SpNmYBMvb4Blogger / Podcaster
-
#mets fans, have so much fun at fan fest today!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lets_go_mets___: @NewYorkMets @Mets @MrMet Your initial press release states Mets Fanfest opens at 9am for season ticket holders but heard today that's not true. It's only for your corporate partners. You should let people know - we were going to go at 9!!! #metsfanfest #metsfyrefest #fanfestBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NikoGoutakolis: Anyone remember the chaos that ensued a couple years ago with the Old Dominion Truck Sendoff thing? This #MetsFanFest is starting to feel like part two.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bring your kiddies, bring your wife. Mets Fan Fest about to start. @CitiFieldSuper Fan
-
A Starling Marte trade to the #Mets sounds very unlikely #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/TQnSox2TBCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets