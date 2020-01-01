New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Luis Rojas describes Pete Alonso's development through minors: 'He wants to work all the time'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
From the minors to the big leagues, Luis Rojas has seen Pete Alonso's meteoric rise through the Mets organization with a firsthand perspective.
Tweets
-
When your favorite player throws you BP. 👀😱 @Pete_Alonso20 #MetsFANFESTOfficial Team Account
-
Luis Rojas recalls Pete Alonso's development through the minor leagues https://t.co/iQiWnWOYAwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: I wonder who will present Pete Alonso with his NL Rookie of the Year award at tonight’s New York Baseball Writers’ Dinner. https://t.co/PDHR4Yp1GbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
👀 this thread.If you look at this tweet, the Mets make it seem like they’re doing us a favor by having two hour break out sessions for their “FanFest.” Like besides autographs you need to pay extra for and waiting in long lines to maybe meet a player, what else is there? https://t.co/EXrrqaGcGeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete throwing BP. Holding my breath... https://t.co/R02C18sdRiSuper Fan
-
The truck is about to head out for spring training and sunny skies.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets