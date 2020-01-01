Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Amed Rosario says Luis Rojas is a 'great person and the right fit' as Mets manager

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Amed Rosario has known Luis Rojas since the Mets shortstop debuted as a professional in 2013, but their relationship grew even stronger in 2015, when Rojas served as manager in Port St. Lucie as Rosario began his rise through the team's farm system....

