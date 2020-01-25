New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Take Two: Luis Rojas Steps Up to the Big Chair
by: Women Lead Radio — Talkin' Mets 1m
Show Notes Mike breaks down the last two weeks and what he liked about Luis Rojas and a word of caution. Hear Mike's take on the Chris Carlin-Marcus Stroman feud and Bob Raissman's column on Brodie Van Wagenen. Mark Healey of Gotham Baseball talks...
Tweets
-
RT @The7Line: Gotta say. This is extremely well run, @Mets. Everything is super organized. Players roaming around with fans. Lots of stuff for kids (face painting, balloons, temp tats), panels, BP, lots to do. Hopefully a yearly thing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets just announced 10 mins until the first session is done. Please go to the exitsBlogger / Podcaster
-
St. John's at DePaul. Booth does not live on baseball only. Enjoy the ballgame, FanFest or wherever your Saturday takes you.@MetsBooth I'm here...where are you? https://t.co/1T4BGRgs1QTV / Radio Network
-
RT @valderie: I’m leaving now cause I’ve done pretty much all I can that’s accessible to someone with a rollator. Guess who is still parked in the accessible spots. @NYPDnews you guys are breaking the law. @mets @citifield #MetsFANFEST #metstwitter https://t.co/I7bmIai1viBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @valderie: @lauren_marinaro @The7Line @Mets It’s immensely disappointing. I complained to numerous staffers AND cops inside #MetsFANFEST. But just now as I left, those cars are still parked there. Multiple disabled fans I met inside also complained. Nothing was done about it. Why are disabled fans ignored?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @valderie: @Katie_Kats1 @NYPDnews @Mets @CitiField Yup. I complained and met others who did as well, and nothing was done by the time I left. @mets @citifield can take disabled fans money but not make sure we have somewhere to park I guessBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets