DeGrom Has Eyes on Third Consecutive Cy Young, World Series
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3m
Jacob deGrom's goal for 2020? It's simple. Win the Cy Young Award again. Oh, and to win the World SeriesSpeaking to the media and fans at Citi Field's inaugural New York Mets Fan Fest on Satur
Gotta say. This is extremely well run, @Mets. Everything is super organized. Players roaming around with fans. Lots of stuff for kids (face painting, balloons, temp tats), panels, BP, lots to do. Hopefully a yearly thing.
Mets just announced 10 mins until the first session is done. Please go to the exits
St. John's at DePaul. Booth does not live on baseball only. Enjoy the ballgame, FanFest or wherever your Saturday takes you.@MetsBooth I'm here...where are you?
I'm leaving now cause I've done pretty much all I can that's accessible to someone with a rollator. Guess who is still parked in the accessible spots. @NYPDnews you guys are breaking the law. @mets @citifield #MetsFANFEST #metstwitter
@lauren_marinaro @The7Line @Mets It's immensely disappointing. I complained to numerous staffers AND cops inside #MetsFANFEST. But just now as I left, those cars are still parked there. Multiple disabled fans I met inside also complained. Nothing was done about it. Why are disabled fans ignored?
