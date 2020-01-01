Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
5 Takeaways from Brodie Van Wagenen at the Mets Fan Fest Town Hall

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

During the Town Hall portion of Saturday's Mets Fan Fest at Citi Field, Brodie Van Wagenen and new manager Luis Rojas -- introduced on Friday -- took the stage with SNY's Gary Cohen to recap the offseason and preview the spring.

