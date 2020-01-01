Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets pitcher Steven Matz on 2020 role: 'I want to be a starter'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 42s

With the additions of Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha, there appears to be a logjam in the rotation with six pitchers vying for five spots, but Steven Matz is clear he'd prefer to have the ball every fifth day.

