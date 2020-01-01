Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Have Four Prospects In MLB Pipeline’s New Top 100

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Merized Online 4m

The New York Mets have four prospects in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospect List which was released on Saturday.The consensus No. 1 Mets prospect came in at No. 62, shortstop Ronny Mauricio. This come

