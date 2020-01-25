Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
50329227_thumbnail

Mets' Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz look forward to healthy, productive 2020 | Newsday

by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated January 25, 2020 6:16 PM Newsday 4m

Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano were among those striking a happy pose for the cameras on a loading dock at Citi Field. They stood behind a rain-soaked equipment truck bound for spring training. The two

Tweets