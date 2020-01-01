Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50329427_thumbnail

Mets Sign Veteran Infielder Eduardo Nunez

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, the New York Mets have signed veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training.Nunez, 32, has spent

Tweets