New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets sign Eduardo Nunez to minor-league deal

by: Sean O'Leary The Score 6m

The New York Mets agreed to a minor-league deal with infielder Eduardo Nunez, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.It's a non-roster invite, according to MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, which means Nunez will compete for a roster spot when the Mets...

