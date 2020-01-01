Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' deGrom, Alonso ready to roll with Rojas

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and slugger Pete Alonso, who both played for new manager Luis Rojas in the minor leagues, expressed optimism and enthusiasm at the team's Fan Fest Saturday, saying "we're ready to go" after a tumultuous offseason.

