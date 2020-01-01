New York Mets
Mets' deGrom, Alonso ready to roll with Rojas
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and slugger Pete Alonso, who both played for new manager Luis Rojas in the minor leagues, expressed optimism and enthusiasm at the team's Fan Fest Saturday, saying "we're ready to go" after a tumultuous offseason.
Tweets
-
A mood.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Neat. And there is @JeffMcNeil805 too. He’s all about puppies.@michaelgbaron My responses are limited. Bc we came home with a puppy. Long story. https://t.co/NBKgTb4MFTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Very nice.@michaelgbaron And Rojas. https://t.co/2egDWgSSZ9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great job, @Mets. If you were able to hit the first ever #MetsFanFest today at Citi Field, you were in for a treat. Hopefully this is an annual event. Tons of players, panels, autographs, photo ops, BP, incredible access, games, and more.Super Fan
-
So much is riding on Robinson Cano https://t.co/eR52mhlPbcBlogger / Podcaster
-
For those who went to #Mets fan fest, what did you think? It was their first one. Good? Needs improvement? What did you think of the access to players/facilities? Just curious as I wasn’t able to go due to my hip.Blogger / Podcaster
