Gary Cohen: Ron Darling is Cancer-Free
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 7m
According to New York Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen, booth-mate Ron Darling is cancer-free and has officially received a clean bill of health. Darling, 59, has served as a Mets color commentato
-
-
-
-
-
