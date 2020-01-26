Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
50277841_thumbnail

Mew York Mets: Luis Rojas Was The Right Choice

by: Aaron Valentino Fansided: Empire Writes Back 42s

One week after the New York Mets fired Carlos Beltran before ever managing a game. The Amazins have already found his replacement in Luis Rojas. When Carlo...

Tweets