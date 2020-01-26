New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mew York Mets: Luis Rojas Was The Right Choice
by: Aaron Valentino — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 42s
One week after the New York Mets fired Carlos Beltran before ever managing a game. The Amazins have already found his replacement in Luis Rojas. When Carlo...
Tweets
-
Yay @rondarling12! Congrats!Ron Darling beat cancer and officially received a clean bill of health, Gary Cohen said.Blogger / Podcaster
-
After being introduced by @JerrySeinfeld at #BBWAA dinner, @Pete_Alonso20 asked audience’s permission to curse, then said, “Holy —-, it’s Jerry Seinfeld!” Don’t ever change, Pete Alonso. https://t.co/NmAlihUoAtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Ron Darling Receives “Clean Bill of Health” https://t.co/sPGzUAlFm0 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: FAMILY GUY https://t.co/ls77nOm6qaBlogger / Podcaster
-
What does he have planned for Year 2? https://t.co/ublaEY2HIwBlogger / Podcaster
-
He is the best and his time is now https://t.co/F9rwwMIkyJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets