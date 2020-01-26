Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50341299_thumbnail

This is almost definitely the 2020 Spring Training Mets Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I saw a Dodgers one like this yesterday, so I am pretty sure this is the 2020 Mets Spring Training Cap.  Spring Training Cap tip to Van Hagar for the lead. I like this design and will buy a $25 low crown one. I will not buy a $45 high crown...

Tweets