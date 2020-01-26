Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50341592_thumbnail

Mets will need to trade Jeff McNeil for any shot at a non-free agent superstar

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

The dream of the New York Mets acquiring a star player via trade isn't so fantastic with the realization that it would cost them Jeff McNeil. Before I get ...

Tweets