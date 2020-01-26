Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Luis Rojas Steps up to the Big Chair

by: Women Lead Radio Talkin' Mets 4m

Show Notes Mike breaks down the last two weeks and what he liked about Luis Rojas and a word of caution. Hear Mike's take on the Chris Carlin-Marcus Stroman feud and Bob Raissman's column on Brodie Van Wagenen. Mark Healey of Gotham Baseball talks...

