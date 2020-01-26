Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50343266_thumbnail

Former Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon isn’t ready to retire yet

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is hoping to pitch again in 2020 starting with a minor league deal this spring. Bartolo Colon may be 46-years-ol...

Tweets