New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pedro Martínez helping New York Mets’ Edwin Díaz this offseason
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 7m
Former Mets right-hander Pedro Martínez is assisting in Edwin Díaz's attempted improvement this offseason
Tweets
-
RT @kidclanc: Nice tribute by the @nyknicks @TheGarden for @kobebryant on this sad day for the @NBA #KobeBryant #Kobe #nba #MambaForever https://t.co/wJvjIIm7iGBlogger / Podcaster
-
In journalism, we are taught to minimize harm. TMZ rarely — if ever — seems to do this. But then again, it’s not really journalism.LA County Sheriff rightly slams TMZ for breaking the Kobe news before his family could be informed. They are a despicable organization.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JeffPassan: Jeff McNeil had struggled in college. His coaches called John Altobelli, a Cal juco legend, and asked him to bring McNeil to the Cape anyway. “He took a chance on me, kept me the whole summer,” McNeil said. “Him taking that chance on me, having me on his team, got me drafted.”TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JeffPassan: Just spoke with Mets star Jeff McNeil, who played for John Altobelli, one of the victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash, who managed Brewster in the Cape Cod League in 2012. Said McNeil: "He's one of the main reasons I’m still playing professional baseball.”TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Mets: Lookin’ sharp. 👀Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GMBVW: It was a proud day for our organization on Friday as we promoted one of our own to lead this team. Luis consistently contributes to what the @Mets represent and I could not be more excited to have him get started. #LGM https://t.co/rGTIS35QkEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets