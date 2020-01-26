New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets players reactions to the passing of Kobe Bryant
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
No No No No No Please God No — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 26, 2020 I think that’s how we all felt when we heard the shocking news. RIP to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball and step on the court. Some people grew up...
Tweets
-
RT @JacCollinsworth: RIP Mamba QueenBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sny_knicks: "There's only Mike and Kobe"TV / Radio Personality
-
If I could see into the future, I would want to know if I'll always cringe when listening to myself conduct interviewsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sny_knicks: "Honestly, I don't think we should have played" Marcus Morris says everyone is devastated over the loss of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/WuX0aLYEe1TV / Radio Personality
-
i lost my dad and brother ten years apart and it was hard as hell and is still surreal. i could not imagine losing them both at the same time, unexpectedly. keep the bryant family in your prayers. send strength. many of us are fortunate to never have to feel what they do.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets add pitching depth on minor-league deal https://t.co/6Hl3A4SjYMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets